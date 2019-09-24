SAN ANTONIO — Police say a woman who was caught pouring gasoline on a storage shed would have torched the place if she hadn't been stopped in her tracks.

38 year old Belinda Perales has been charged with attempted arson.

Investigators say back in August, Perales called a man and told him she would burn his house down.

The victim says he rushed home to find the woman following through on her threat. He stopped her as she was pouring gasoline near the home on the south side, an affidavit states.

She remains in jail on a $25,000 bond.

