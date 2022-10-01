Woman charged with murder after fatally stabbing boyfriend, SAPD says

Police say a 22-year-old woman told them she had been in a fight with her boyfriend and stabbed him once in the chest.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman has been arrested and charged with murder after police say she fatally stabbed her boyfriend.

Balcones Heights police responded to a call for an assault in progress at the 1138 block of Babcock Road on the northwest side Friday evening. They found a 22-year-old woman at the scene who told them that she had been in an argument and a physical altercation with her boyfriend, and stabbed him once in the torso with a knife.

Police said the man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The victim has been identified as Jacob Aleman.

SAPD assumed jurisdictional control at the scene and took the woman into custody while their Homicide and CSI units took over the investigation. Police said the woman was taken to SAPD Headquarters for a statement and booked for murder.