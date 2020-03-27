SAN ANTONIO — A local woman is in jail after her live-in boyfriend told police she stabbed him, beat him with a pipe and choked him.

According to Bexar County officials, Armando Castillo said his then-girlfriend Samantha Delgado accused him of stealing her purse before stabbing him in the legs, arms, face and body and beating him with a pipe. He said she then choked him until he lost consciousness.

Castillo, 38, arrived to the East Sub Station with his family on March 7, showing several knife wounds and bruises on his neck consistent with choking. He told officers he had a difficult time leaving because she is controlling of his whereabouts, even to the point of threatening him with a semi-automatic handgun.

Officials say Delgado, also 38, has two prior arrests for family violence. She is being held on a $54,000 bond.