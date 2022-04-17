Woman's body found with signs of trauma along Cypress Creek in north Harris County, sheriff says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the woman appeared to be in her 20s and her body showed signs of trauma when it was found off Mossforest Drive on Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was found dead Sunday in north Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The body was found along Cypress Creek in the 18400 block of Mossforest Drive, near the intersection of Shady Stream Drive. The area is just north of FM 1960 and I-45.

Gonzalez tweeted about the discovery at about 5:20 p.m.

People who were fishing saw the body and reported it to officials. They said they believe the body has likely been there for weeks.

According to Gonzalez, the woman appeared to be in her 20s and her body showed signs of trauma.

The circumstances surrounding the woman's death are unknown at this time. Officials are not releasing any information about the woman's description at this time.

This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article if/when they become available.