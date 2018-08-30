There is new insight into the days leading up to the arrest of sex offender Robert Lynch.

Lynch broke free from authorities in Bandera County and was on the run for two weeks before he was found staying on a property belonging to Michelle McGillis.

She said that when she first met him, he seemed nice. But she knew something just wasn't right.

"We knew he was Steven," she said. "That's what he said his name was."

But days later, McGillis would find out that his name wasn't Steven.

"He was nice when you first met him," she said.

He was actually Robert Lynch. At the time, he was a wanted man, connected to several burglaries. He was found later, in San Antonio, but ran from police near Camp Bullis.

KENS 5 also received a Snapchat video with what appears to be Lynch hiding from police after he ran from them. Lynch hasn't been confirmed as the man in the video by law enforcement but U.S. Marshals did say that the video was helpful, however, it was not what led them to a capture.

But one day, not far from Camp Bullis, Lynch appeared on the property where McGillis was staying with friends.

"He was always looking through the windows, like back here," said McGillis, who added that he always acted paranoid, but when his beard started growing out, she knew she had seen his face before on the news. "When I saw the picture, I was like, ‘wait a minute.’ I told my friend Shelly about it and she pulled him up, and she said, ‘That's him, that's him,’ and it was."

McGillis said that her friend then quickly picked up the phone and called police. U.S. Marshals found him in a wooded area not far from the house.

"I am just glad he wasn't more aggressive," McGillis said. "I am just glad nothing happened while he was here, because everybody liked him.”

McGillis also said that she doesn't want people to think they were harboring a fugitive, because they didn't know it was Lynch. Lynch remains behind bars, facing several felony charges.

