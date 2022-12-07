Man hits suspect in the head with baseball bat after he attacked sister-in-law with knife, police say

Police say the suspect forced his way into an apartment and assaulted the victim before her sister and brother-in-law intervened.

HOUSTON — A woman is in critical condition after police say she was attacked with a knife by her ex-boyfriend in southwest Houston early Tuesday morning.

The victim’s brother-in-law came to her aid and struck the suspect in the head with a baseball bat, according to Houston police.

This happened just before 2 a.m. at a home in the 9100 block of Fondren.

Police said officers responded to a disturbance call at that time. While they were heading to the scene, the call was upgraded to a cutting in progress.

Investigators said the victim’s ex-boyfriend and father of her child showed up to the apartment knocking on the door. When she refused to let him in, the suspect forced his way in and assaulted her with a knife.

Police said the woman suffered multiple wounds and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The victim’s sister tried to intervene in the attack and was also injured, police said. She suffered superficial wounds to her hand and treated at the scene.

That is when the victim’s brother-in-law and sister’s husband showed up and struck the suspect with a baseball bat, police said. The suspect was detained and transported to a local hospital.

His charges have not been released.

The victim’s infant child was in the apartment when the assault took place but was not injured, police said.

Resources for victims of domestic or family violence

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24-hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741.