Spring Branch woman accused of cleaning up area where boyfriend was found shot, authorities say

The suspect called authorities and said her boyfriend was dead after a "domestic dispute," according to the Comal County Sheriff's Office.

SPRING BRANCH, Texas — A Spring Branch woman faces charges of tampering with evidence after authorities discovered she tried to clean up the area where her boyfriend was found shot dead this week, according to the Comal County Sheriff's Office.

Eve Escobedo, 53, was also the one to call authorities Wednesday afternoon, telling them her boyfriend had died the day before as a result of "a domestic dispute." Responding authorities found the body of the 36-year-old victim, identified only as a Mexican man, with a "single gunshot wound."

"Throughout the initial investigation the female suspect changed the circumstances of how the shooting occurred several times," CCSO said in a Facebook post, adding she tried to clean up and remove evidence from the scene.

She was arrested the day after she called authorities, her bail set at $50,000.

Comal County authorities are investigating the incident as a homicide, but no one has been formally charged with murder as of yet.

