SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. —

A bag of Lays barbecue potato chips hiding several different drugs landed a woman in jail after she brought it into the San Joaquin County Honor Farm facility, San Joaquin County Sheriff’s deputies said.

Myra Howard was booked Friday afternoon and is now facing a felony charge of assisting to bring a controlled substance into a correctional facility.

The San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office said she was there to visit Daryus Howard at the Honor Farm facility on Friday, Nov. 22, in what was described as a “contact visit,” as opposed to a phone visit.

Deputies say surveillance video caught Mayra Howard throwing away the bag of chips, and, inside of it, there was a zip lock bag filled with illegal drugs stuck in the cut-off fingertips of rubber gloves.

Following an investigation, the sheriff’s office said the bag was intended for Daryus Howard.

According to the sheriff’s office, 8 grams of meth, 3.2 grams of marijuana, 5 grams of tobacco, 5 pills and 21.6 grams of an unidentified “green leafy substance soaked in an unknown substance” were found in the zip lock bag. The pills and the leafy green substance were sent to the Department of Justice for further analysis.

Daryus Howard has an additional felony charge for conspiracy to commit a crime.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office said both Howards are in San Joaquin County’s South Jail, although in different units.

