Woman accused of hogtying, caging toddlers at southeast-San Antonio home released on bond

She faces two charges of child endangerment, with a preliminary court hearing set for Feb. 8.

SAN ANTONIO — The woman accused of hogtying one toddler and caging another in a playpen while they were under her care was released from jail on bond Friday morning, according to the Bexar County magistrate.

Priscilla Salais, 37, faces two charges of child endangerment after San Antonio authorities made the discovery on the southeast side earlier this week. She was subsequently arrested on Tuesday, her total bond set at $150,000.

"What she did to these children is unforgivable," San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said after Salais was taken into custody.

The incident, which was reported at a duplex on Bailey Avenue near Piedmont Avenue on Sunday afternoon, involved two toddlers who were found in a bedroom, authorities said.

McManus said it started off as a welfare check and officers had to breach the door to a bedroom to get in.

He said the 1-year-old girl was found with both her feet and hands bound, and she had a black eye and bloody lip. The 2-year-old boy was inside a playpen covered with a top. Both children were crying and soiled.