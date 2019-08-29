SAN ANTONIO — A 22-year-old woman is behind bars after police say she stole her elderly neighbor's ceramic piggy bank and jewelry from her jewelry box.

In an affidavit obtained by KENS 5, Lurine Carter, 86, needed to shower and wanted a woman at her home to make sure she did not fall while showering.

Carter asked her neighbor, Elizabeth Lopez-Hull, 22, to stop to by and sit in the bedroom while Carter took a shower nearby. When she was done showering, Lopez-Hull left.

The affidavit states that when Carter returned to her bedroom, she noticed that items had been moved around; her ceramic piggy bank was missing from her end table and jewelry was missing from her jewelry box.

Carter called Lopez-Hull's boyfriend Robert Aranales on the phone and told him about the missing items.

Aranales later returned the piggy bank without money in it, along with a blue handbag that Carter did not originally notice was missing.

Upon further investigation, it was learned that Lopez-Hull pawned a ring that matched a ring that Carter was missing.

When Lopez-Hull was interviewed by law enforcement, she said that she took the piggy bank at Carter's request and that the elderly woman insisted on paying her for looking out for her. She denied taking any missing jewelry and instead stated that she found the ring on the sidewalk near her home a few weeks prior and pawned it because her family needed the money.

Lopez-Hull ultimately admitted that the rest of Carter's missing jewelry was at her home.

The jewelry was recovered after Lopez-Hull gave them permission to search her home.

She told detectives that she did "this" because her family was facing hard times.