DENVER — An Aurora woman is facing multiple felony charges after allegations that she stole credit cards and a diamond engagement ring from an at-risk senior she was providing care to.

Elizabeth Daniels, 29, is also accused of using the stolen credit cards to make purchases on the same day the victim, 86-year-old Barbara Gust, died from COVID-19, according to the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

The victim's family was making arrangements with a funeral home on April 17 -- two days after Gust's death -- when they became aware of the alleged theft and reported it to detectives with the Denver Police Department (DPD), who were able to secure an arrest affidavit for Daniels the same day, the DA's office said.

According to the affidavit, Gust had been living at The Carillon at Belleview Station, a senior living facility on South Niagara Street in Denver.

She had reportedly been staying in the memory care wing of the facility where "four residents had died recently, and a large quantity of staff were home sick," the affidavit says.

During the investigation, staff at the senior care facility told police that Daniels was a temporary worker hired to help because of the COVID-19 pandemic and was not a permanent employee there, the affidavit says.

At some point, according to the affidavit, Gust had fallen ill and required hospitalization. That's when a family member visiting her at the hospital noticed that she was no longer wearing her engagement ring, which is valued at over $13,000, the affidavit says.

On April 20, a DPD detective located the ring at a pawn shop and was able to confirm that it was the same ring stolen from Gust. The ring was then collected as evidence in the case.

According to the affidavit, family members estimate that Daniels also spent roughly $3,000 on several of Gust's credit cards without her permission or consent, including a $200 car payment.

Daniels faces the following charges:

Theft from an at-risk person

Identity theft

Providing a false statement to a pawnbroker

Criminal trespass of a financial transaction device.

Daniels made her initial appearance in Denver court on April 22.

