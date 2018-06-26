SAN ANTONIO - A woman was arrested after police said she is accused of slashing her daughter's arm over an argument about a missed hair appointment.

Tonya Dove is accused of using a knife to injure her daughter in this incident, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Police said Dove, 49, was in a car with her 18-year-old daughter. Her daughter reportedly blamed Dove for not taking her to the appointment.

Eventually, they both got out of the car during the argument, and officers said Dove is accused of slashing her daughter on the arm.

She was charged with aggravated assault.

