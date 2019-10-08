SAN ANTONIO — A woman accused of shooting at her daughter and the girl's adoptive father is out of jail on bond.

According to an arrest affidavit, Sara Hall, 41, was charged with deadly conduct with a firearm yesterday afternoon in connection to an incident that stems from June.

The affidavit alleges that Hall was involved in a dispute and took out a gun, firing one shot in the direction of her daughter and the daughter's adoptive father.

The victim told investigators the bullet hit the grass near where she was standing.

She then said that her mother drove away after the incident.