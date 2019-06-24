NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A New Port Richey woman has been arrested after Pasco County deputies claim she pointed a gun at her boyfriend, hit him with a machete and then struck him with an ADT Security Services yard sign on Saturday.

According to an arrest affidavit, Sara Searer, 29, got into an argument with her boyfriend and "pointed a gun at his face" at a home in New Port Richey. Deputies say she then went outside and fired the weapon.

That same day, investigators say the duo was arguing in the boyfriend's truck when Searer allegedly used a machete to stab the keyhole of his console and swung the weapon at him. Outside the truck, the affidavit claims she continued swinging the machete at him, causing two superficial cuts on his left arm.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said Searer then dropped the machete and picked up an ADT sign, which deputies say she swung and wounded his left hand.

"[Her boyfriend] said he was in fear for his life when Sara pointed the gun at him as well as when she was swinging the machete and cut him," the affidavit said.

Searer was arrested and charged with domestic aggravated assault and domestic aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Editor's Note: The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233.

Click here for domestic violence warning signs and resources.

