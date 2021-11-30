Woman's plea deal: 15-year prison sentence after fatally striking bicyclist in 2019

She's accused of intoxication manslaughter after driving her SUV into a bicyclist in the Dominion area northwest of San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio woman arrested and accused of hitting a cyclist with her SUV entered into a plea agreement in court Tuesday.

Melissa Peoples faces charges of intoxication manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid after an accident in February 2019 in the Dominion area.

She entered pleas of guilty and no contest and will receive a 15-year prison sentence. Formal sentencing will be held Dec. 14.

Bexar County court documents say Peoples was drunk behind the wheel when she struck 58-year-old Naji Tanios Kayruz on the road and kept on driving.

Kayruz died at the scene, and Peoples' SUV was later located with the public's help after someone noticed the front end was wrecked.