WNY man sentenced for his role in Jan. 6 riots at US Capitol

NEW YORK — A WNY man will spend time in jail for his role in the January 6 riots at US Capitol
Daniel Warmus entered a guilty plea for his role in the raid at the US Capitol.
A judge sentenced Warmus to 45 days in jail, which will be followed by 24 months of probation.
Warmus expressed remorse during his sentencing hearing saying he found himself on the wrong side of history and apologized for his actions.
Court documents show that Warmus was part of the first wave of rioters that breached the Capitol, making his way in within five minutes of the initial breach.