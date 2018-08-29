SAN ANTONIO — Daniel Lee called it sickening. Tim Cartagena chalked it up to desperation. They couldn't believe they caught vagrants trying to go through the apartments of fire victims.

"Just some homeless people going through these people's house. We're like, ‘Hey! What are you doing over here”" Lee recalled.

The 31- and 26-year-old live at The Branch at Medical Center Apartments. San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire on Tuesday around 11:30 pm near Babcock and Wurzbach Rd at 7207 Snowden Road.

Fire investigators said that the fire was an intense blaze in the stairwell that damaged apartments and caused residents to evacuate their apartments. There were no injuries.

Nathan Reimer said that he and his girlfriend smelled smoke and grabbed what they could before the flames became too much.

"You're sitting on the street over there watching your home potentially burn down," Reimer described. "And you're thinking to yourself, ‘What am I going to do?’"

SAFD saved the apartment units from a fiery doom. Lee and Cartagena were driving past the scene after a late-night food run when they spotted something suspicious.

"We were parking. I see a dude with shorts and a female walking in," Cartagena said. "And they're going into the first house. I'm telling [Lee] to come. Like, ‘Yo, is that people going inside the house?’"

Lee said the vagrants responded to their presence. The suspected looters said they were looking for some change.

"It's like 3 o'clock in the morning," Lee recalled. "Like, get out of the people's houses."

Reimer didn't believe he and his girlfriend became victims of the vagrants. He was focused on what they were able to save from the fire and rebuilding.

Lee and Cartagena thought the looting attempt was a low blow.

"That's pretty heinous considering they probably just sat out here and watched the fire and waited for everybody to leave," Lee said.

The two said they reported the incident to the property's management. KENS 5 tried to discuss the alleged incident with the property's manager. She had no comment.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined.

