HOUSTON — The investigation into a crash that killed three people, including an infant, in northwest Harris County continues Thursday.

Deputy constables with Harris County Precinct 4 said the crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Antoine at Beltway 8-North where witnesses said an SUV ran a red light and collided with two other vehicles.

> Harris County authorities will hold an update at approx. 10:30 a.m. today to release more info - watch live above

There were no serious injuries in the first car that was struck, which spun out afterward. But the second vehicle that was hit, a van, burst into flames.

Deputies said four people were in that van. One person was critically injured when they were ejected from the vehicle. The other three, including an infant, died in the crash and subsequent fire.

Family members Thursday identified the victims killed as grandmother Piedad Soriano, daughter Diana Escobar and infant grandson Ricardo Jr. Escobar. The family says the 11-year-old, thrown from the van, has a concussion and some bumps and bruises, reported Brett Buffington.

Mother, daughter, and infant grandson killed in Feb 5 2020 crash, identified by family as Piedad Soriano, Diana Escobar, and baby Ricardo Jr. Escobar

Escobar family

Deputies later said the driver of the vehicle that was at fault is facing three counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxicated assault. His or her name has not yet been released.

At a press conference late Wednesday, deputies said investigators would return to the site in the daylight to take more measurements and look for surveillance video in the area that shows the moments leading up to the wreck.

RELATED: Driver charged in fiery crash that killed infant, 2 others on Beltway 8

According to witnesses, the at-fault driver was heading southbound on Antoine. The first crash caused the suspect to crash into the van, which was heading northbound on Antoine.

Two people, including an 11-year-old child, were inside the at-fault SUV. They were both taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The intersection was closed for several hours following the crash but has since reopened.

Authorities noted that at the time of the crash the traffic lights were fully operational. After the crash, however, a damaged control box caused the lights to flash.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter