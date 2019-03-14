SAN ANTONIO — The suspected driver in a deadly hit-and-run said he "fled from the crash scene because he was afraid he would receive unfair treatment because of his tattoos."

According to court documents, in the early hours of May 28, 2017, Rodney Helms was driving a red Nissan Altima in the 1800 block of SW Loop 410.

An eyewitness reported seeing Helms hit a man who was crossing the freeway. The witness decided to follow Helms when he drove away from the scene without stopping to check on the victim.

The witness said she followed Helms until he abandoned his car several blocks from the crash site and ran away.

The front license plate found at the crash scene matched the front of Helms' Nissan Altima which was registered to his mother.

Helms' mother told police her son had called her the morning of the crash and admitted to driving the car at the time of the crash, but that the accident was not his fault because the man was "just standing in the roadway" and that Helms had not seen him "until the last minute."

Helms has been charged with 'Failure to Stop and Render Aid' resulting in death.