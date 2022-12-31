Investigators said the man was discovered by his friend after he didn't show up to a party Friday night.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found shot to death in his vehicle.

Deputies said it happened Friday night just before 11 p.m. at a shopping center on North Fry Road near Kieth Harrow Boulevard.

According to Sgt. Ben Beall, a man went to the Wing Stop in the area looking for his friend after he didn't show up to a party. The man knew his friend usually parked in the back of the business, which is when he found his friend slumped over in his car with the door open.

Deputies said the man appeared to have a few gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We're talking to the coworkers," Beall said. "He worked a double shift out here today and the last time anyone saw or talked to him was about 10:15 p.m. His friend came over looking for him and he was located shortly before 11 p.m."