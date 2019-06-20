WIMBERLEY, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying a man who robbed a bank in Wimberley.

The robbery happened at the Broadway Bank off of 14710 Ranch Road 12 at 9:16 a.m. Thursday.

Officials described the suspect as possibly a white man who was wearing a gray hoodie, a flesh-colored mask, blue jeans and a grayish baseball cap with "Cannon" in blue embroidery, carrying a black bag. He was also wearing black gloves and was armed with a black handgun with a green stripe on top of it.

HAYS COUNTY SHERIFF

The suspect was last seen running north towards an adjacent field next to the bank. It is believed the suspect fled in a black or dark-colored Jeep SUV that was parked offsite.

There were no customers in the bank at the time and no employees were injured, according to officials.

The Texas Bankers Foundation has offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

If you have any information regarding this case, call the Hays County Sheriff's Office at 512-393-7896 or contact Detective Chase Crow at chase.crow@co.hays.tx.us or 512-393-7814.

