FLORESVILLE, Texas — A Wilson County man who admitted to sexually assaulting his 11-year-old niece will spend 70 years behind bars after a judge sentenced him Friday.

Judge Russell Wilson sentenced Marcus Idrogo to 35 years in prison on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and ordered those sentences to run consecutively. In other words, Idrogo was sentenced to 70 years.

Idrogo stood trial last year, but a Wilson County jury was unable to reach a verdict. Idrogo was placed on 10 years’ probation. While on probation, Idrogo admitted to repeatedly raping his niece, and violated the conditions of his probation. The judge then revoked his probation and sentenced him.

In a Facebook post, the 81st Judicial District Attorney said it was delayed, but justice was served.

