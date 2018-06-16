Poth is a small town about 50 miles east of San Antonio in Wilson County. It’s a tight community not used to dealing with tragedies like the one that happened last weekend.

On Friday, dozens of close friends and family attended a vigil for Justine Waclawczyk, one of the two people killed in a Poth home on Sunday.

Justine’s sister asked KENS 5 to use her maiden last name Hosseini out of respect.

This past Sunday, Hosseini and her friend Andrew Toscano were found dead in her home after police say an argument escalated. Hosseini’s husband, John Waclawczyk, was arrested and charged with capital murder.

Her family hopes that one day they will have justice for Justine.

Police have not yet released a motive for the murder.

