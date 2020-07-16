Gregory Morales' wife, Penny, was arrested Thursday at her house on post, according to Fort Hood officials.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Penny Morales, the wife of Gregory Morales whose remains were found in June, was arrested Thursday on a charge of animal cruelty, Fort Hood officials said.

Military police were called to the house around 10 a.m. after getting a phone call about potential animal cruelty and/or neglect. Morales was taken into custody at Noon. Fort Hood did not say what type of animals or their conditions.

Fort Hood officials said there is no indication her arrest was related to the death investigation of Gregory Morales.

Gregory's remains were discovered June 19 behind a Killeen neighborhood. He was last seen alive August 19.

The Army initially listed him as AWOL then as a deserter but his status was changed to active Wednesday. The change in status allows for him to have a burial with full military honors.

Fort Hood said his status was changed based on "trustworthy investigative updates" into his disappearance with investigators. Killeen police are the lead agency on the case.