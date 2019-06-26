ROUND ROCK, Texas — The wife of a man accused of killing her husband in a Round Rock shooting has been arrested and charged with murder.

The Round Rock Police Department reported at about 10 a.m. on June 26 that they were responding to a shots-fired call on the 1900 block of Provident Lane.

Police said Justin Silas, 43, was taken to a nearby hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Tyesha Tanner-Silas, 37, was taken into custody and is being cooperative in the investigation, police said.

She was booked in the Williamson County Jail on July 2 on a $500,000 bond.

