GREENVILLE, Texas — Kevin Berry, 23, was one of the people shot and killed Saturday night at a homecoming party near Greenville. One other person was killed, and 14 others were injured in the shooting. Police have not found the shooter.

Berry's mother, Nakima Alexander, told WFAA Sunday that Berry was a father of two sons, with another child on the way.

Kevin Berry, pictured here with his 1-year-old son.

Kevin Berry's family

On Saturday night, he was taking his kids to see their mother, who lives in the area, and stopped by the party afterward, Alexander said.



Berry was an innocent bystander in the shooting, Alexander said. His brother, who was also at the party, held Berry as he died, Alexander said.

Berry grew up and went to high school in Dallas, but didn't finish school, Alexander said.

A vigil for Berry is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday night at St. Augustine Park in Dallas.

Kevin Berry, pictured here with his 2-year-old son.

