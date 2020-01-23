ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Note: The video that accompanies this story aired Wednesday night.

The Aransas Pass Police Department has released photos of the toolbox containing the body of a deceased woman who was found Tuesday evening.

The toolbox was reported to police by a witness just after 5:45 p.m. Tuesday on Rail Road, just north of East Wheeler Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the body of a female inside the toolbox. Police said she had been dead for at least several hours and had obvious signs of injury to her body.

On Wednesday, police said family members concerned about a missing relative were able to identify the woman as 29-year-old Rebecca Anne Maloney of Rockport, Texas. Police said the there were signs of trauma to her head, but an official cause of death is pending an autopsy from the medical examiner.

Police spent hours canvassing the surrounding area and questioning nearby residents. So far they said there are no leads in the case.

APPD released photos of the toolbox on Thursday in hopes that someone with information about it will reach out to them.

If this is your toolbox, or if you know who it belongs to, please contact the APPD Det. Stacey Allen at 361-758-5224.

