DALLAS — Irving police arrested a Whataburger employee after a customer accused him of charging hundreds of dollars to his credit card.

It started with a simple craving on January 6th. Andrew and his wife stopped at a Whataburger on North Stemmons Freeway in Dallas. That should be the end of this story.

And it was — until they checked their credit card statement.

"Macy’s — we never shop there," Andrew said. "And then Smile Direct Club."

WFAA is not publishing Andrew's last name because he is concerned for his privacy.

These were not charges he or his wife made, but they added up to several hundred dollars, $800 of which was spent on men's underwear and pajamas at Macy's. Andrew reported the fraud to Irving police, and called Macy’s.

He said the store gave him the name of the man behind the charges.

"We go on Facebook and sure enough, he was the only person that popped up," Andrew said. "When I saw his picture, I recognized him from the Whataburger drive-thru."

Police confirmed that 22-year old Dyitez Williams worked that drive-thru window. His blonde hair is a memorable feature.

"You can’t miss that hair. You can’t miss it," Andrew said.

Officers arrested Williams Friday night. He had a backpack that contained a red notebook with various names written inside.

"Card information, addresses, phone numbers, and we were one of them," said Andrew.

Andrew's bank refunded him his money, Williams faces a fraud charge, and now detectives are tracing back all the names in that notebook.

"It really aggravates me that people think they can get away with it all the time…not this time," Andrew said.

When asked for a statement, Whataburger said:

"Customer privacy is very important to us. We are actively cooperating with the investigation and ask that any additional questions be referred to the Dallas Police Department.”

