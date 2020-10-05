SAN ANTONIO — A 19-year-old San Antonio woman was arrested this weekend after authorities say she admitted to causing hundreds of dollars' worth of damage to another person's car as tempers flared at a Whataburger drive-thru.

According to arrest records, Andrea Santarelly is accused of hitting the victim's car when she attempted to cut in line at a southwest-side restaurant on April 15, damaging it. An affidavit states Santarelly then got out and accused the 62-year-old of hitting her car, saying, "All for Whataburger! Well, I'm gonna return the favor" before apparently using a belt buckle to damage the victim's car further.

The victim refrained from confronting Santarelly, the affidavit states, and instead called police and noted her license plate.

When police later contacted the suspect, she told them she thought the Whataburger had multiple drive-thru lanes that drivers were meant to merge in.

The affidavit states the damage to the victim's car was worth more than $2,000.

Santarelly is being charged with criminal mischief, and she has bonded out of jail as of Sunday evening.