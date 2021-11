Houston police said the vehicle that struck the man did not stop at the scene.

HOUSTON — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in west Houston on Monday night, according to police.

The Houston Police Department tweeted about the incident at 9:20 p.m.

Authorities said a man stole beer from a convenience store and ran across the 3700 block of South Gessner Road, where he was struck by a vehicle.

Police said that vehicle did not stop at the scene.

This is a developing story and updates will be added when they become available.