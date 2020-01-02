WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The reward has been increased to $10,000 to help locate a man who Westminster Police said cut of his ankle monitor and then attacked his ex-wife last week.

Yasmin Usama Dahabreh, 33, died from her injuries Monday, according to a press release from the WPD.

About 2 p.m. Friday, police responded to a medical call for a woman who had fallen. Their investigation found the woman had been assaulted, and a warrant for assault and attempted murder was issued for her ex-husband, 30-year-old James Arthur Naulls, Jr.

He was on pre-trial release from a domestic violence incident in November where he was charged with aggravated-assault case, WPD said. Authorities said he cut off his GPS ankle monitor and was on the run.

Westminster detectives said they have followed up on several tips and leads, but still need help to capture Naulls Jr.

James Arthur Naulls Jr.

Westminster PD

Detectives said they have reason to believe his friends or family members are helping him hide and evade capture. They warned that anyone found to help him avoid capture will be investigated and could be charged as an accessory to crime, which is a felony.

RELATED: Fatal domestic violence incidents increase in 2018

RELATED: Police, providers review domestic violence cases, find solutions

Naulls has facial and neck tattoos. He is 5-foot-7 and weighs 190 pounds, with brown eyes and a shaved head.

Anyone with information that would help locate Naulls is asked to call 911, the Westminster Police Department at 303-658-4360 or Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a special reward of up to $5,000 in this case.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS