SAN ANTONIO — Officers with SAPD have shut down the westbound lanes of Loop 410 near Harry Wurzbach and Nacogdoches as they continue to investigate a shooting that allegedly stemmed from a road rage incident.

Police said the around 4:30 a.m. two cars were involved in a road rage incident.

The suspect opened fire on the victim, who was driving a grey Charger, hitting him in the neck and abdomen.

The victim, 21, was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

There is no further information on the suspect at this time.

Lanes are expected to open soon.