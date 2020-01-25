Cocaine, weapons, kidnapping: West Texas drug lord caught after years on the run

MIDLAND, Texas — A man with known ties to a Mexican drug cartel that has been wanted by federal authorities for nearly eight years has been caught.

Benjamin Valeriano, Jr. is being held in the Midland County Jail without bond. He was arrested January 4th in Midland County in connection to a 2012 drug trafficking case.

An indictment was originally issued for Valeriano and 16 other people in January of 2012 in connection to a large DEA drug operation. That indictment grew to include 26 people connected to the drug operation in May of 2012.

Court documents state that the group was connected to a large drug trafficking operation, making, transporting and distributing cocaine and marijuana throughout West Texas from 2009 until 2012.

Documents also attach the group to money laundering and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.

As a result of the charges brought forth in 2012, the group forfeited several vehicles and weapons.