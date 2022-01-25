Police: Teen shot at while driving, crashes into pole on west side

The female driver being chased lost control while trying to speed away, investigators said.

SAN ANTONIO — A teenager lost control and crashed into a pole while trying to avoid being shot, police said. The incident happened early Tuesday morning on the west side.

First responders from both the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department arrived on the scene around 3 a.m. for a shooting reported at Castroville and Southwest 21st.

According to investigators, an SUV – occupied by two females and one male, who are all believed to be in their late teens – was being chased by a suspect down Castroville who was driving a dark-colored two-door car.

Police said the suspect began shooting at the victims. The female driver being chased lost control while trying to speed away and crashed into a pole, authorities said.

She was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown into the windshield, according to police. She was transported to University Hospital in stable condition. None of the victims were hit by gunfire, but police are searching for the suspect.