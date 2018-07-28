San Antonio — A standoff on the west side that began around 5:30 pm Friday came to an end overnight after the suspect surrendered, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

SAPD said the man who barricaded himself in a home in the 2800 block of Lombrano surrendered peacefully around 1:30 am Saturday morning after seven hours.

Police say that during an altercation involving neighbors, one person mad a threat with a gun. That same neighbor reportedly went back in the house, put the gun away, and came out again with a “cutting instrument.”

When officers arrived around 5:30 p.m., the suspect, described as a Hispanic male in his late 40’s, was barricaded in his home.

Negotiations lasted overnight.

After surrendering around 1:30 am, he was taken into custody. Police said charges are pending.

© 2018 KENS