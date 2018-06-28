On Thursday afternoon, crime scene tape was still visible hours after the Wednesday night shooting that injured four people on the 100 block of Holly Street on the west side.

Neighbors tell KENS 5 that they’re not surprised to see it and that they’re more concerned about retaliation.

For that reason, no one wants to talk openly.

Neighbors say that they heard gunshots and waited until police sirens approached before coming out from hiding in their homes.

On Thursday, the street was quiet.

Neighbors say that, unfortunately, shootings in the area are constant, and problems like violence, burglary, and drugs are only getting worse.

At the home listed in the complaint, the San Antonio Police Department has responded to more than a dozen calls for service in the past year. Those calls range from assaults, to fights, and even shootings.

“It’s sad that innocent children have to go through that, that kids have to be the grown-ups,” one neighbor said.

Neighbors say that they would like to see more police patrols in the area as well as city codes and compliance to force people to clean up their yards. They feel junky yards give criminals places to hide.

One woman said that after Wednesday night’s shooting, she called another neighbor to see if she was ok, both hiding until police came for fear of being shot.

