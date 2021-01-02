West-side man shot twice by BSCO deputies over the weekend identified, Sherriff Salazar comments on case

“As soon as they showed up, he was brandishing a weapon toward them and threatening them,” Sheriff Salazar said of 38-year-old Daniel McCloud.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is handling yet another deputy involved shooting. An incident this weekend is one of three shootings in the last week involving BCSO.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says the man deputies shot twice Saturday is 38-year-old Daniel McCloud.

“As soon as they showed up, he was brandishing a weapon toward them and threatening them,” Sheriff Salazar said.

McCloud was hit once in the arm and once in the leg after the Salazar said he got into a car and started driving toward deputies. It happened on Muddy Peak Drive in West Bexar County. He got out after being shot and tried to run but was caught moments later.

Sheriff Salazar didn’t give the names of the officers involved and said they would not be released yet due to safety concerns, but said one is a 19-year veteran and the other is an 11 year veteran.

“The very officer that fired some of the shots that injured Mr. McCloud was actually in the process of trying to save his life,” Sheriff Salazar said.

The sheriff said McCloud seemed to have been going through some sort of mental health episode, but because he was armed they weren’t able to send their Specialized Multi-Disciplinary Alternative Response Team which is supposed to help de-escalate situations where mental health is an issue.

“There are some indications that there were some warning signs that family members knew about but didn’t know how to report it,” Sheriff Salazar said.

McCloud survived his injuries and has been charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault on a public servant. His bond is set at $75,000.

Sheriff Salazar says families shouldn’t wait until things escalated to try and get help for their loved ones.