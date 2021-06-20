HPD: Woman and her mother killed by boyfriend at west Houston apartment complex

Officers witnessed the suspect shoot his girlfriend's mother before the suspect fired at the officers. Officers fired back, striking the suspect several times.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a very emotional scene in which a woman and her mother were allegedly shot to death by the woman's boyfriend in west Houston.

Preliminary information is that police were called to an apartment complex in the 1000 block of East Tri Oaks Lane shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived on scene they saw a woman getting out of her car and walking towards the apartment where the 911 call came from. As the woman knocked on the door, police said the suspect answered and shot the woman at point-blank range.

Police said this woman, which is the mother, collapsed to the ground.

The officers who witnessed the shooting got out of their patrol car and ordered the suspect to drop his gun. That's when police said he started shooting at the officers, fortunately missing them, but their patrol car was shot up.

One of the officers pulled out their weapon and shot at the suspect, hitting him several times, said Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Yasar Bashir.

The suspect then retreated back to the apartment where he barricaded himself, police said.

SWAT was called to the scene to try to get the suspect out of the apartment but police said the suspect eventually came out of the apartment on his own.

Bashir said police put him in handcuffs and took him to Ben Taub hospital for his gunshot injuries.

After the suspect was detained, SWAT officers were able to walk inside of the apartment complex and that's when they found the suspect's girlfriend shot to death.

Bashir said the motive for this shooting is unknown at this time.

The victims have not been identified, but police said the mother is in her late 60s, her daughter was in her late 30s and the suspect is in his mid-20s.

Homicide investigators and the Harris County District Attorney's Office is investigating.

