More emotional testimony expected in Otis McKane trial during second week

More than 20 witnesses testified in the first week, recalling the scene of San Antonio Police Department Detective Benjamin Marconi's death.

SAN ANTONIO — The second week of Otis McKane's murder trial resumes Monday. He's accused of murdering San Antonio Police Department Detective Benjamin Marconi.

Last week, more than 20 witnesses testified – sharing their accounts of the scene where Marconi was shot to death outside of SAPD's headquarters in downtown.

Lieutenant Brent Bell testified before Judge Ron Rangel’s courtroom, describing the nature of his colleague’s death.

“It was execution-style and the location of where it occurred, to us, seemed to be sending a message,” Bell said.

Marconi had been sitting in his patrol car, in the middle of conducting a traffic stop, when prosecutors say McKane came up and shot him twice in the head.

McKane initially confessed to the killing, saying he had to lash out on someone because of a child custody issue. He later recanted the confession.

He faces the death penalty if convicted.

Bell pointed out a pattern of officers being targeted; referencing the events of July, 2016 when a gunman shot and killed five police officers and wounded nine others.

“It appeared to us probable that Officer Marconi was targeted not because he was Ben Marconi, but because he was in uniform," Bell said. "Until we apprehended this person, we didn’t know when he was going to do it again."

The state prosecution team played video captured by SAPD Crime Scene Investigator Brenda Oliva, showing the inside and outside view of Marconi's patrol unit.