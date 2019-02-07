HOUSTON — Eric Starr’s youngest son cannot fully comprehend what happened to his dad this weekend.

And it still hasn’t fully sunken in for his wife Anastasia.

“We weren’t finished living our lives together,” said Anastasia Starr.

She witnessed her husband’s murder early Saturday morning at Mason Road and Morton Ranch in Katy.

It happened minutes after she said he may have accidentally cut off another driver on the freeway as they returned home from dinner and a movie.

“I don’t care how much hate I have in my heart for anybody,” said Starr. “I would never wish this upon anybody.”

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office identified and charged 22-year-old Dietrich Thomas with murder for allegedly shooting Starr after the two vehicles stopped and Starr got out of his car.

But Thomas has yet to be arrested.

“Because of him, I lost somebody that meant the world to me and my boys,” said Anastasia.

MORE: 'Armed and dangerous' man wanted in deadly road rage shooting

Like some in the law enforcement community, Starr’s friends and family are upset the suspect was already out on bond for an unrelated shooting when this happened.

“He was gunned down needlessly and violently,” said father Reuben Starr. “And they need to bring the culprit to justice.”

“If he had already committed a crime like this before, then why did they ever let him go?” said Anastasia. “They could’ve prevented so much.”

Thomas was last seen leaving the scene in a black Dodge Charger with Texas plate KYB8378.

He’s considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call 911.

Dietrich Thomas, 22, has been charged with the murder of Eric Starr, 29.

Harris County Sheriff's Office