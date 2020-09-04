SAN ANTONIO — Crime doesn't stop, even during a crisis.

On Monday, Angie Vera was left disappointed by that fact. She was watching her grandson when she said his formula was stolen off the front porch in broad daylight.

"We're in this all together," Vera said. "We need to help each other, not hurt each other."

Vera has asthma and is avoiding going out to the grocery stores. She's ordering her food and other essentials online, along with plenty of other people in the community right now.

Vera can't believe some people still have the heart to take something that's not theirs at a time like this.

"It's sad that under these circumstances we're having our packages stolen," Vera said. "We have to order online, we have no choice."

A camera caught a glimpse of the people Vera is calling "package thieves" pulling up to the home on Hillwood Drive. In the video, a woman with long, dark hair is wearing sunglasses and hops out of the passenger side. She walks up the house and steps out of view. Seconds later, she quickly walks back to the car carrying what appears to be two packages.

"Hopefully they get caught so they don't do this to anyone else," Vera said.

Vera made a report with the San Antonio Police Department. According to police, they aren't seeing any package theft trends across the city. But with all the online shopping going on, it's best to take precautionary measures.

Officials with SAPD suggest you:

Always track your shipment online

Choose a shipping option that requires a signature for delivery

Schedule packages to arrive when you are home or arrange to ship your packages to a location where a friend, relative, or trusted neighbor can accept them on your behalf

Utilize deliveries to retailer provided lockers or carrier-provided alternate drop points where you can go to pick up your item

Some shipping companies utilize tracking services which can include features such as shipping status notifications and delivery schedule

Use Wi-fi enabled cameras that provide alerts

nstall Motion-sensor lighting

Along with warning her neighbors, Vera is also offering a $250 reward for information on the people involved.

"We need to all stand together and help each other out," Vera said. "Hopefully we'll catch these crooks."

If you know anything about this case, call SAPD at 210-207-7273. Vera can also be reached at 210-248-6689.

