Watch: Video shows suspects in man's murder near West Avenue and I-10, police say

SAN ANTONIO — Police are trying to solve the murder of a man killed last week near I-10 and West Avenue. They believe he was on the way to work when he was shot by some people trying to steal his truck.

A reward of up to $5,000 has been offered and police are asking people to watch some surveillance video to see if they recognize any of the suspects.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, Javier Francisco Nava Mendoza, 51, was on his way to work around 7 a.m. on Monday, October 11, when he was flagged down by two unknown suspects.

"The victim stopped to speak to the suspects and the victim was shot. The vehicle then crashed his vehicle on the 1600 block of Hermine Boulevard. It is believed the suspects were attempting to steal the victim’s vehicle and it is believed that one of the suspects may not have known that the suspect who shot was going to shoot into the vehicle. The suspects may be familiar with the area and frequent the area on their daily travel."

It's important to note, calls made and tips shared directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous , and information that leads to an arrest of a felony offender might be eligible for a reward. Crime Stoppers pays rewards in cash, but only for anonymous, crime-solving tips submitted directly to Crime Stoppers , and that concern information not previously provided to, or known by law enforcement. Tipsters who identify themselves are not eligible for rewards.

