Body found in west San Antonio; police searching for suspect

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department provided details at a news conference about a shooting that took place in west San Antonio.

Authorities found a body in the 1300 block of West Cesar East Chavez Boulevard. Police said shell casings were found in the street.

The victim's identity has not been reported, but police said the man was in his 20s.

Police said it is still early in the investigation, so they are piecing together all the details. But, they ask the community, "if they know something, speak up."

The shooting happened near a middle school, but police said it is fortunate that school was not in session and no other injuries were reported.