HPD: Suspect flees scene of reported assault, leads officers on chase along 610, I-10

Police were chasing the driver just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

HOUSTON — A suspect involved in a chase with Houston police is now in custody as of early Tuesday afternoon.

Air 11 was overhead during the pursuit, and you can watch the end of the chase here.

Police said it was about 11:30 a.m. when officers were called to an assault at a Motel 6 on Kuykendahl on Houston's north side. Callers reported an armed man was fighting with a group of women.

Raw video:

Police arrived at the scene and saw a white Kia sedan fleeing. The driver refused to pull over and kept going to the 610 North Loop heading westbound to the 610 West Loop.

The driver eventually got on the Katy Freeway westbound for several miles before exiting and pulling under the freeway via a u-turn near Highway 6 where he or she was arrested.