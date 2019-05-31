HOUSTON — Community activist Quanell X gathered with police detectives in southwest Houston to provide a major update in the search for 4-year-old Maleah Davis, who has now been missing for a month.

He said he spoke with Maleah's stepfather, Derion Vence, earlier in the morning. Vence allegedly confessed that Maleah had died in an accident. The stepfather said he then dumped the girl's body in Arkansas.

Houston police investigators confirm to KHOU 11 they are looking into the claim.

Texas EquuSearch's Tim Miller said he is heading to Arkansas on a private flight Friday afternoon to help search for the child's body.

Vence remains in jail at this time, charged with tampering with a human corpse in connection to the 4-year-old girl’s disappearance.

Investigators said they do not believe Maleah is alive, but they're still trying to find her body.

Earlier this week, Quanell said he was no longer working with the girl’s mother, Brittany Bowens. Bowens has not been charged or accused in her daughter’s disappearance, but Quanell says he believes she knows what happened to the little girl.

