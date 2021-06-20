Home invasion suspect shot by officers in north Houston, HPD says

The Houston Police Department said the suspect was wanted in connection with a home invasion of a Harris County Precinct 1 deputy constable's home Sunday morning.

HOUSTON — A suspect in a violent home invasion was shot Sunday afternoon in north Houston, according to police.

The shooting happened at about 5:45 p.m. in the 500 block of West Greens Road, near Antoine Drive.

According to the Houston police, a "wanted suspect exchanged gunfire with HPD SWAT officers." HPD said SWAT was assisting as officers attempted to execute an arrest warrant.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said early Sunday morning, the same suspect had barged into a Precinct 1 deputy constable's home in the 2200 block of West Dallas Street and shot the deputy constable's wife in the leg and stepdaughter in the arm.

Finner said the suspect has a history of mental illness and his family was cooperating with authorities.

According to Finner, HPD got reports that the suspect was in the area of Greens Road and I-45 on Sunday evening. When officers tried to pull him over, Finner said, the suspect fired at the officers and then drove two blocks west. Officers attempted a maneuver to stop the vehicle, and at that time, Finner said the suspect fired at the officers again.

The suspect crashed at the intersection of Northborough and Greens, Finner said. When he got out of the vehicle, he fired at officers a third time. Finner said officers returned fire and struck the suspect several times.

HPD said no officers were struck by gunfire, but the suspect was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

One officer suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, HPD said.

Finner said the suspect's identity is not being released at this time.

Finner said the suspect was carrying a shotgun and an assault rifle and started firing, hitting the deputy constable's wife in the leg and his 4-year-old stepdaughter in the arm.

Both were taken to their hospital for their injuries. The wife is going to be OK. The stepdaughter was in surgery, Finner said.

Finner said Houston police officers administered first aid to the deputy constable's wife and stepdaughter.

The deputy constable was able to grab his gun and fire back at the suspect, police said. Finner said he believes he hit the suspect, as there was a separate blood trail.