Police: Do you recognize this man?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department needs your help to track down a wanted man. They are searching for Anthony Johnson, 31.
According to SAPD, Johnson is wanted for "assault-contact family." He also has an active warrant for a parole violation.
If you know where he is, you're asked to contact SAPD by calling 911 and give them the case number, which is 18-202881.
There are several ways to report information to police and remain anonymous. You can also reach Crime Stoppers of San Antonio at (210) 224-STOP (7867) or by using their website. You can also share tips at any time through the "P3 Tips" app (which can be downloaded in the App Store or through Google Play).