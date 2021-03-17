Police: Do you recognize this man?

Anthony Johnson, 31, is wanted for "assault-contact family" according to the San Antonio Police Department.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department needs your help to track down a wanted man. They are searching for Anthony Johnson, 31.

According to SAPD, Johnson is wanted for "assault-contact family." He also has an active warrant for a parole violation.

If you know where he is, you're asked to contact SAPD by calling 911 and give them the case number, which is 18-202881.