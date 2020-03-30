HOUSTON — Houston police and Houston Crime Stoppers are looking for a suspect accused of super aggravated sex assault of child and continuous sex abuse of child.

Police need help in locating German M. Sibrian.

Police received two separate reports of sexual abuse that occurred at the 6300 block of Clemson in northwest Houston. Two victims claimed they were sexually abused by Sibrian.

The first victim was allegedly abused multiple times between January 2011 and January 2013. The second victim, who was under the age of six, was assaulted in January 2014.

Crime Stoppers described Sibrian as a Hispanic male, 52 years old, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall weighing 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and medium length black hair. Police said he is known to drive a blue 2017 Jeep or a yellow 2006 Hummer.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

