ALLIANCE, Ohio — Alliance police are asking for the public’s help in finding wanted fugitive 47-year-old Ronny Joe Hinkle.

Hinkle, who police say has more than 35 lifetime convictions for various crimes, is wanted for “numerous theft offenses.”

Authorities believe he may be living in the Canton area.

Hinkle is described as 5’11” tall and weighs 215 pounds. He has a tattoo on the back of his neck that reads “Shade.”

Anybody with information is asked to call 330-821-9140 or use this anonymous tip form.