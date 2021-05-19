Young teens ran to neighbor for help after dad killed their mother, Houston-area deputies say

The 45-year-old suspect was detained at the scene and later charged with murder, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened at a house in the 9500 block of Walnut Glen Drive, which is just outside the Beltway near the Sam Houston Race Park.

According to investigators, the couple's children — ages 13 and 15 — ran to a neighbor's home and called for help during the domestic altercation.

Investigators said the father earlier went to the family's house and got into a fight with his wife. He then told their teenage children to leave, and that's when he shot the mother, authorities said.

@Pct4Constable units responded to an incident at the 9500 blk of Walnut Glen Drive. Preliminary info: a male is suspected of shooting his wife. A male has been detained and a female has been pronounced deceased at the scene. @HCSOTexas Investigators are enroute to scene. #Hounews pic.twitter.com/bUp6XKOLHv — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 19, 2021

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Gonzalez said.

The suspect was later identified as Dakari Lenear, 45. The victim was Rhonda Lenear, 46.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said the incident was under investigation and urged people to avoid the area. Gonzalez said the Harris County Sheriff's Office said it sent investigators to the scene as well.

Resources for domestic violence victims

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

People can also text LOVEIS to 22522.

Another resource is the Crisis Text Line. Victims can text HOME to 741741.